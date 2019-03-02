English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Launch, Spotify India Review, India-Pakistan Fake News and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
Companies such as HMD Global, Huawei, LG, Xiaomi and Microsoft made announcements regarding their upcoming launches. Here are some of the most futuristic picks, as we head into Mobile World Congress 2019.
Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: Battle of The Folding Smartphones
When Huawei unveiled the MateBook X Pro at MWC 2018 last year, it was positioned as a rival to the Apple MacBook, even more so because of the 12-inch chassis. Fast forward to this year, the Mobile World Congress 2019, and the updated MateBook X Pro (also referred to as the MateBook X Pro 2019) looks like it is even better equipped to take on the Apple MacBook Pro family.
Spotify Finally Launches in India to Take on Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn And Gaana
The much-awaited launch of the Spotify music streaming service in India, has finally happened. Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service, is now available across a gamut of devices that you may own or would like to access Spotify on.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability And More
Xiaomi has struck again and this time with the Redmi Note 7 series. After an excellent response in its hometown, the company announced two new phones in India market today. As speculated, the Redmi Note 7 has launched along with the more advanced Redmi Note 7 Pro.
PUBG Hackers Alert: The Battle Royale Game Using Machine Learning to Look For Cheaters
PUBG Corp has been fighting cheaters in their battle royale shooter ever since the game launched. In the last two years, the team has made some big steps and banned over 13 million cheaters including pro players.
WhatsApp Group Invitation Control Coming Soon as Feature Hits Beta
WhatsApp has reportedly started testing a group invitation feature which will give users the ability to decide who can add them to a group. With this feature, users will be able to avoid being added to a WhatsApp group without their consent.
India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
It is no secret that in these tense times, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and social media, in general, is proving to be the primary source of information for a lot of the countrymen. The flip-side of that is with it comes a lot of fake news, unverified information and downright rumour mongering.
Spotify India Review: This May Be The Best Music Streaming Service, But Should You Really Pay For it?
After a really long struggle, Spotify has managed to launch its services in India. The app was enabled yesterday for most users and is offered with multiple plans to suit their needs. In case you have been living under a rock, Spotify is a Sweden-based music streaming platform which was originally launched in October 2008.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Are These Redefining Affordable Android Smartphones?
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched its new device the Redmi Note 7 Pro along with the Redmi Note 7 in India today. The company has priced the Redmi Note 7 Pro starting Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB version is being offered at Rs 16,999. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available starting March 13 (12PM).
Steve Wozniak Wants Apple to Make a Foldable iPhone
With the recent announcement of foldable smartphones from Huawei and Samsung, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is hoping that a foldable iPhone will be announced in the near future. He said that if Apple doesn’t work on a similar device, it could seriously fall behind the pack.
