Western Digital, Transcend & More: Best 1TB Portable Hard Drives In India August 2021

Storage is something that is never enough. We all want to have as much of our data offline as we’d like and mostly, the storage that is offered on our gadgets runs out sooner or later. Further, with apps and operating systems also going through constant upgrades, the amount of storage that one requires keeps increasing over the course of time. Hence, people often resort to external hard drives, in order to expand their system’s storage. Portable hard drives are something that have been preferred over the last few years as they not bound by the device and can be used on any computer (in case user changes their computer). The market is vast, and there are a few known names that largely are the go-to choices for people. However, there is still a bit of confusion towards the smaller details like compatibility, features, and more. This is where we step in. Let us take a look at some of the best 1TB portable hard drives that you can buy in India right now:

WD My Passport: WD’s My Passport is the company’s compact portable hard disk that is roughly the size of a passport and weighs only 120 grams. The WD My Passport’s 1TB variant is priced at Rs 3,976 on Amazon. The hard drive is compatible with a Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox. It comes with 256Bit AES Hardware encryption for security.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim: The Seagate Backup Plus Slim HDD hard drive comes at a price of Rs 3,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The hard disk is compatible with both Windows and Mac and comes with three years of free data recovery services.

WD Elements - The WD Elements 1TB variant is priced at Rs 4,599 and is available on Amazon. It comes with USB 3.0 support. The hard disk has a compact form factor and weighs just 130 grams. The hard disk is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.

Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet - Priced at Rs 4,679, the Transcend is one of the most trusted hard drives in the market. It comes with a rugged casing and uses USB 3.1 for faster data transfer. The hard disk comes in two colours and comes with 256-bit AES file and folder encryption. The hard drive also has a quick reconnect button - to safely re-enable the removed hard drive without unplugging and reinsertion, and has a one touch auto-backup button.

Seagate Ultra Touch - Priced at Rs 4,199, the Seagate Ultra Touch hard drive (1TB) is available on Flipkart. It comes a fabric exterior and also comes with a compact form factor. The Seagate Ultra Touch comes with 256-bit AES Encryption for security and comes with USB 3.0 support.

