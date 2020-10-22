Western Digital’s New My Passport SSDs Are Very Fast & Look Really Cool; Prices Start Rs 6,999

Western Digital has launched the new My Passport SSD drives in India. These will be available in the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options and has an incredibly small design. The palm sized My Passport SSD is, Western Digital says, the fastest My Passport drive till now. The 500GB drive is priced at Rs 8,999 though you can get this at a price of Rs 6,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale till November 13. There are similar offers on the 1TB drive which is priced at Rs 15,999 (Rs 12,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale) and the top spec 2TB option that is priced at Rs 28,999 which is available for Rs 24,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

WD says the New My Passport SSD will deliver read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. This is a USB-C drive which supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. Users will get the password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, for data storage and data backups. The WD Discovery backup software is included. The drive will work with all Windows PCs running Windows 8.1 or Windows 10, as well as Apple Mac computing devices running macOS Catalina, Mojave, or High Sierra. The My Passport SSD also gets a shock and vibration resistant metal chassis as well as drop resistance of 1.98 meters.

“Innovation is meshed with the very DNA of Western Digital and we constantly strive to create reliable products that are faster, and have increased efficiency. With the new WD brand My Passport SSD, we aim to bring the unmatched experience in a sleek portable drive that helps users manage their large content libraries at a blazing fast speed,” says Khalid Wani, Director, Sales, Western Digital, India.

The New My Passport SSD will be available in Blue, Gold, Gray and Red colour options, across all storage capacities.