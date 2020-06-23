What is a Pulse Oximeter? Uses, Readings and How it Works

To think that you can measure your blood oxygen level sitting at home within seconds is a welcoming delight. Now, you can correctly calculate your and family members’ oxygen levels with a smart investment in pulse oximeters. The tiny stapler-like objects show you blood oxygen reading as soon as you insert your finger, with the nail side up, in the oximeter. This is the most essential in case of detecting silent hypoxia which means not understanding that there is a loss of oxygen in the blood until it is too late.

Here are a few top rated pulse oximeters to choose from.

Dr Trust Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

This oximeter comes from a reputable brand and has the most diverse forms of measurements possible. It can measure the pulse, respiration and the SpO2 levels. It is massively long-lasting aside from being water-resistant. The pulse oximeter also comes with a digital thermometer at absolutely no added cost.

HealthSense Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

This superfast device can give you an accurate reading in just eight seconds. It can measure the SpO2 levels as well as the pulse of a person. It is very easy to use and is compatible at any angle owing to its anti-motion technology. The device has a hypoallergenic chamber made out of latex and devoid of any allergen.

Newnik Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

This is a multi-faceted product that can be used to measure the blood oxygen saturation levels or the SpO2 levels and the pulse rate or the PR. It can be easily used for adults or children. People with respiratory troubles or those who need to engage in heavy exercises can use the device. It comes with an alarm that goes off every time the readings are not right.

Santamedical Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

This device comes with a well lit OLED display for convenient readability and has a bright backlight. It comes with 2 AA batteries that are the only requisite to make the oximeter work. it is highly energy saving as the device turns off automatically whenever left unused for 10 seconds or more. The device is aided with both a neck tag and a carry pouch for easy transportation.

Choicemmed Pulse Oximeter

This is massively user friendly with its compact design and enhanced portability. It can show you the pulse readings in either a bar styled format or the waveform. It is ideal to be used by hikers or those who need to spend time on high altitudes. Approved by the FDA, it comes with an extra rubber boot and a carry case.



keywords: tech, technology, low blood oxygen, pulse oximeter, machine, pulse, blood oxygen levels



