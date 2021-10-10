What is Centre Stage and How Does it Work on Your Apple iPad?

Apple unveiled the Centre Stage for FaceTime and compatible apps earlier this year that automatically detects the subject during a video call and put it on the front. The technology leverages a mix of ultra-wide-angle camera and software tweaks that makes it look like the camera is moving along with the subject. The feature can even automatically recognise multiple individuals in a single frame to include anyone with the field of view. All this happens with the iPad being static.

But like any other tool, Apple Centre Stage comes with a natural limitation. If you deviate significantly far from the iPad, the camera will not be able to cover you. While technology observers cite the feature as an enhancement to FaceTime, Apple says that the new feature will also work in third-party applications. An API is available for anyone to utilise the feature on their respective video calling platform. The Centre Stage can also be toggled on or off leveraging Control Center on your iPad. You can access Control Center via swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen during a Facetime call.

At first, the Center Stage feature debuted with M1-powered iPad Pro models launched earlier this year. The company since then has offered the feature to its budget iPad (Gen 9) and portable iPad mini (Gen 6) - both powered by Apple Bionic A-series chipsets.

The feature is comparable to tracking and panning technology found on Google products. It is a win-win proposition for users to witness it becoming a standard feature in the latest tablets of Apple. The iPhone maker has recently launched its latest smartphone series - the iPhone 13 series in India which have become an instant hit among tech geeks. The new series of phones offer a significant improvement in terms of camera and raw power.

