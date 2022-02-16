What is Google Chrome OS Flex, How Is It Different From Chrome OS And How Does It Work On Windows And Mac System

Google has its own operating system for notebooks called Chrome OS. It is based on the Chrome web browser, and focuses on Google-centric products, with cloud storage as its main hub for data. Now, Google has announced its new version of the platform called Chrome OS Flex that can run on Windows and Mac systems. So, what is different about Chrome OS Flex, how was it designed and does it offer anything new from Chrome OS, all the details below:

What is Chrome OS Flex

Chrome OS Flex is the new version of Chrome OS developed by Google and designed for businesses and schools. The version is compatible with Windows and Mac systems and is free to download for anyone.

What is Different About Chrome OS Flex

Chrome OS has exclusively been used on Chromebooks by Google, but if users want to try a different platform on their regular Windows or MacOS system, they can try out Chrome OS Flex today.

What Are The Features Of Chrome OS Flex

Chrome OS Flex promises fast system boot up, and even the apps perform quicker. The OS has been developed to put hardware out of the equation, which means even the older Windows PCs can run Chrome OS Flex. Google also promises regular system updates that will keep your devices secure from malware, viruses and phishing attempts.

Is Chrome OS Flex Different From Chrome OS

Google has explained that Chrome OS Flex uses the same code as Chrome OS platform, which ensures that Chrome OS Flex users and devices get the same quality of service and support from the company. Even the user interface remains the same for both the platforms. You also have support for Google Assistant, and other features that work on both the systems.

How to Download Chrome OS Flex For Your Windows/Mac System?

Chrome OS Flex is easy and free to download. Google mentions that you need a USB drive and any compatible system to run the platform. Users have to boot the Chrome OS Flex platform from the USB drive, install Chrome OS Flex on their PC or Mac and start running. Google is making it clear that Chrome OS Flex is still in early mode, so it will have bugs and issues.

So, it is advising people to not download Chrome OS Flex on devices used daily.

