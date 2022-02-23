What Is Spotify Codes, What Does It Do And How To Use Them

Spotify is unquestionably one of the top music streaming services in the world, with over 31% market share in the music streaming sector. While song URLs can be used to share music on Spotify with friends and family, there is another clever technique to create QR code-like graphics to share your favourites. Spotify Codes is the name of this useful tool.

Spotify Codes is a feature that allows Spotify users to send scannable images of songs, playlists, or artists, which can then be scanned by the people they are sent to through the Spotify app.

While these codes can be created by both the desktop and the mobile app, the mobile app is needed to scan the codes that are generated and other QR code scanner apps will not work on them.

Creating codes through Spotify Desktop App (Mac and Windows)

Open the Spotify desktop app or web player and select the music from your library that you want to share. There will be a three horizontal dots sign next to the song. Click on it and select ‘Share -> Copy Song Link.’

After you have copied the song link, visit the Spotify codes website (https://www.spotifycodes.com) and paste the link in the textbox.

Click on 'Get Spotify Code.'

The scannable Spotify code for the music you requested will now be generated by the website. From the tools on the right side of the page, you may alter the background colour, bar colour, size, and image format (SVG, PNG, JPEG). To save the Spotify code, click 'Download' after you've finished.

Creating codes through Spotify mobile app (Android and iOS)

This is way more straightforward than that of the desktop app. Just clicking on the vertical three-dotted menu will show you the Spotify code in a pop-up menu. You can take a screenshot of it to share it with a friend.

Scanning the Spotify Code

Open the Spotify app on your mobile phone.

From the bottom navigation bar, tap the Search icon and tap in the search box at the top. A camera icon should now show in the top-right corner of the search bar on the screen.

Point your camera at the Spotify code after pressing the Scan button that displays now. In case you have the code in your phone’s gallery, tap ‘Select from photos’ and choose the code. The app will take you to the song, artist, podcast, or playlist that the scanned Spotify code corresponds to.

It is to be kept in mind that it is illegal to sell Spotify codes as products without approval according to Spotify Codes Terms and Conditions. You can contact spotifycodes@spotify.com with intended use for approval.

