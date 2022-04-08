What Is The AVGC Promotion Task Force That Has Been Set Up By Govt And Why It's Important

During this year’s Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) promotion task force that will look at ways to build domestic capacity and also to serve the global demand in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) sector. Just over two months after the announcement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B Ministry) has constituted the said AVGC Promotion Task Force. The announcement said that the AVGC Promotion Task Force will be headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and it will submit its first plan of action in the next 90 days.

WHO ALL ARE PART OF AVGC PROMOTION TASK FORCE

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the task force has been constituted with representatives from the gaming industry, academia and state governments. The release said that in-line with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement during this year’s Budget presentation, the task force has been constituted to promote the AVGC sector in the country under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) Promotion Task Force will have secretaries from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the PIB release said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Budget 2022: Want To Make A Career In Gaming And Animation? FM Nirmala Sitharaman Has ‘Good News’

The industry partners in the task force will include Biren Ghosh, Country Head, Technicolor India, Ashish Kulkarni, Founder of Punaryug Artvision Pvt. Ltd, Jesh Krishna Murthy, Founder and CEO Anibrain, Keitan Yadav, COO and VFX Producer for Redchillies, Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Chief Technology Officer, Whistling Woods International, Kishore Kichili, the Senior Vice President and Country Head of Zynga India, and Neeraj Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

The State Governments involved in the AVGC Promotion Task Force include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, heads of education bodies such as All India Council of Technical Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training and representatives of industry bodies-MESC, FICCI and CII.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF AVGC PROMOTION TASK FORCE?

“The creation of an AVGC Promotion Task Force with participation of Government of India, State Governments and key industry players will provide focused thrust for the growth of the sector by driving the institutional efforts to guide the policies of growth for this sector, establish standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborate with industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhance the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry," a statement from the I&B Ministry read. The Ministry further said that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) sector in India has the potential to become the torch bearer of “Create in India" and “Brand India." India has the potential to capture 5 percent of the global $40 billion market share by 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30 percent, and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.

ALSO READ: Talent Gap in Animation, Visual Effects Industry, Short Courses to The Rescue

WHAT THE AVGC TASK FORCE WILL DO IN INDIA

The AVGC Promotion Task Force has been tasked with submitting its first action plan in the next 90 days. The responsibilities that have been laid upon the task force include:

Framing of a national AVGC policy,

Recommend national curriculum framework for Graduation, Post-Graduation and Doctoral courses in AVGC related sectors,

Facilitate skilling initiatives in collaboration with academic institutions, vocational training centers & Industry,

Boost employment opportunities,

Facilitate promotion and market development activities to extend global reach of Indian AVGC Industry,

Enhance exports and recommend incentives to attract FDI in AVGC sector.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

ALSO READ: Indian IT Giants Look Set to Play the Metaverse Game. Are Policymakers Ready for the Challenge?.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.