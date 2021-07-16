Nokia is talking about a new phone that is expected to be launched soon and are touting the ruggedness feature of this new Android phone. We don’t know the name, we don’t know the specs and we most certainly don’t know the price just yet. All we know is that you’ll never need to use a protective case with this phone and that it will be announced on July 27. Do we really know nothing about this phone? Or can we make an educated guess?

So, What Do We Really Know About This Nokia Phone? To be fair, the teaser image shared by Nokia does give hints of a design that is very similar to the Nokia X series phones, which haven’t made their way to India just yet. while the circular camera module with the Zeiss branding is quite similar to what we’ve seen the Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia G20 phones, for instance. No guessing the screen size though. It is hard to say what materials Nokia has used just by looking at the teaser image, but it could very well be plastic which is reinforced. This has a very nice pattern too, something you’d often see on marble countertops, for instance. Could the design integrate bumpers around the frame to protect it during falls or drops, much like how Asus managed with the Chromebook Flip C214 recently?

Could It Be Something We Already Know? It is perhaps to be expected that this Nokia phone will get water and dust resistance ratings. The engraving on the back of the phone in the image says, “with our newest Nokia phone you will never need a case again”. Mind you, there is a Nokia phone that was spotted recently in the Geekbench scores, and that was codenamed Nokia XR20. If this is the same phone, then you’d be getting a phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chip with 4GB RAM. If it isn’t, we could perhaps expect something more powerful?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here