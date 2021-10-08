What Is Wi-Fi Calling and How To Enable It on Android and iOS-Running Smartphones

Wi-Fi calling of VoFi calling allows users to perform regular calls in areas with poor connectivity by utilising Wi-Fi networks. This feature only works if your telecom service provider supports Wi-Fi calling and the user has a reliable Wi-Fi connection. In locations where there is low network connectivity, smartphones offering compatibility with this feature will leverage the Wi-Fi network to perform conventional calls via the same telecom operator.

Most of the telecom operators in India support Wi-Fi calling support, including Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio. The telecom operators charge no additional payment for this service. If Wi-Fi calling is activated on the smartphone, it will harness the connected Wi-Fi network to perform regular voice calls. For example, if you are in the parking of a building with poor network connectivity but a strong Wi-Fi connection, you can still make regular voice calls. This service aims to enhance call quality and diminish call drops. The calling feature leverages VoIP technology to make calls as compared to VoLTE technology.

Most of the recently launched smartphones offer compatibility with Wi-Fi calling. You can check out the feature by moving into network settings and scanning for the option. If your phone is not compatible with the feature then the option will not be available. Here is how you can activate Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone:

Step 1: On an Android phone, go to the settings menu and move to the networks section. Some Android smartphones may have this section by the name Mobile Networks or Connections.

Step 2: Go to Wi-Fi preferences in the network section and click on advanced. Now look for the option by the name W-Fi calling. If your smartphone has two SIM cards, then you can choose which number to activate it for.

Step 3: In many phones, Wi-Fi calling feature is offered directly in the Networks section. The methodology to activate the feature may differ according to the different OS skins in different Android phones.

You can also activate Wi-Fi calling on an iPhone if your telecom service provider is offering the feature. To check the availability:

Step 1: Go to the settings menu in your iPhone and tap on Phone.

Step 2: Tap on mobile data and then Wi-Fi calling. It is important to note that the option will only show if your telecom operator is compatible with it.

Step 3: Activate Wi-Fi calling on this iPhone by toggling it on. If the feature is activated then you will see Wi-Fi after your telecom operator’s name in the status bar. You can now enjoy crystal clear calls even in low network areas.

