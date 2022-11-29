What Is YouTube Ambient Mode and How To Enable It?

YouTube is the go-to entertainment source for many. Not only has the app become increasingly user-friendly over time, but it has also added a slew of features that make the consumption process much more immersive. One such feature is Ambient Mode.

What is YouTube Ambient Mode?

Ambient Mode is an exciting take on making the default YouTube player more immersive by allowing the borders to leak a subtle color gradient based on the content you are watching.

This feature is available across iOS, Desktop, and Android.

For Ambient Mode to work, you must follow a few steps to enable it, so yes, it isn’t turned on by default.

Follow these steps to enable Ambient Mode:

Before you enable Ambient Mode, a requirement across iOS, Android, and Desktop is that your devices’ Dark Theme must be turned on.

Here’s how to turn on Dark mode:

For iOS and Android: In YouTube, tap your profile image in the top right corner > Go to Settings > Appearance > Select Dark Theme. For Desktop: Click your profile image in the top right corner > Appearance > Select Dark Theme.

Enabling Ambient Mode:

Once you have enabled the Dark Theme, play any video on YouTube either on iOS, Android or Desktop. Tap the gear icon in the YouTube player, and select Ambient Mode. Now you can toggle between on and off by tapping it.

Now, when color of a video changes, the glow around the YouTube player will also change, creating a fun effect.

