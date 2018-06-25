English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
What Makes Mobiistar CQ a Best Selfie Phone Under 5k
A budget friendly phone that gives you a perfect selfie and a great user experience.
What Makes Mobiistar CQ a Best Selfie Phone Under 5k (image: News18.com)
Every phone buyer has been torn between choices in quality products and low budget. Now a low budget won’t steal away your perfect selfie moment! Mobiistar- an international brand brings to you a budget friendly-high camera quality mobile phone with a promise to “Enjoy More” with an uncompromised user experience.
It’s Got the Look
The Mobiistar CQ comes with a 5 inch HD display and 2.75D curved glass which translates to a resolution of 1280 X 720 pixels, making media consumption a pleasure. Not only does the phone make videos, games and images look good on its screen, it also happens to look much more premium than the Rs 4,999 price tag suggests. With popular colour options in Gold and Black and its contoured body, the CQ is quite the looker.
It’s Meant for the Shutterbugs
With a 13 MP Selfie camera, the CQ is geared towards social media enthusiasts but that’s not the only thing enticing about the front camera. It also comes with a beauty setting that can process hundreds of scenarios and as a result capture brighter selfies and more contrast. What does that mean? Well it means that it will capture the best version of you even if you aren’t feeling the best on the day.
The 8 MP rear shooter is also well equipped with various modes and partial manual control right through the camera app and will certainly impress when you aren’t the subject yourself.
Storage and Processor
The CQ comes with 2GB RAM and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core processor. It runs on Android 7.1.2 with system speed boosted to clock 1.4 GHz which makes CQ ideal for multitasking between open applications on the go and also makes gaming a pleasure.
Storage and Processor
Its 16 GB of ROM is expandable via an SD card slot. There is no hybrid SIM slot here! Which means that you can have two fully functional mobile numbers along with a 128 GB of additional storage via SD card. This coupled with the performance specs mentioned earlier make it quite the unique proposition in its segment.
ViLTE and Why it’s Great!
The CQ is ViLTE enabled which supports single and multi-party video calling. At this point you might wonder how this is different from video chatting. The answer is two-fold. First, there is no longer a need to install third party applications for video conferencing or calling as you can place a ViLTE call right through the dialler on your phone. This also means that you no longer have to wait on annoying updates and bug fixes. Second, it functions as an extension to VoLTE and facilitates video chat and conferencing seamlessly by using the security that’s founded on SIM-based authentication as for VoLTE.
A quality-buy for Consumers
You can avail some exciting offers from Flipkart making CQ a great value buy. For instance, you get an assured Rs. 1000 off on exchanging any old handset for the new CQ.
Complete Mobile Protection will cover cases such as hardware or software failures, broken screens, liquid damage etc. What’s more is that you can even avail doorstep pickup and drop only for Rs.99.
Its partnership with Reliance Jio brings in more offers like “Jio football offer” giving cashback upto Rs. 2200 and 44 vouchers of Rs.50 for existing and new Jio customers on subsequent prepaid recharge via the MyJio App.
Mobiistar is also committed to excellence in its after sales services. They have entered the country with 1000 service outlets, so you can be rest assured to have a quality experience with the brand right from the start.
To buy Mobiistar CQ click here.
