English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively.
What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs . (Image: Apple Keynote)
Loading...
Tim Cook unveiled three new iPhones including iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR at an event in California. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. While the MRP of iPhone XR 64GB storage is Rs 76,900, the 128GB and the 256GB cost Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively. Just in case you are wondering how deeply these prices will affect your pockets, here is a list of things that you can do with almost the same amount of money.
Buy petrol for 21 months:
Rs 80.9/ litre Petrol in Delhi (on September 11)
Rent a house for two months:
Rs 42,000/month average rent of a 2 BHK in Delhi.
Pay for 16 vacations:
Rs 6,358 what an average Indian spends on vacation.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Eat out for 15 months:
Rs 6,500 is annual eating out expenditure of an average Indian.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Singapore Airlines)
Pay regular medical bills of 14 years
Rs 589/month average health expenditure per household.
(Reuters)
Buy petrol for 21 months:
Rs 80.9/ litre Petrol in Delhi (on September 11)
Rent a house for two months:
Rs 42,000/month average rent of a 2 BHK in Delhi.
Pay for 16 vacations:
Rs 6,358 what an average Indian spends on vacation.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Eat out for 15 months:
Rs 6,500 is annual eating out expenditure of an average Indian.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Singapore Airlines)
Pay regular medical bills of 14 years
Rs 589/month average health expenditure per household.
(Reuters)
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- Apple iPhone XS, XS Max eSIM Support Explained: What is an eSIM And How to Get One
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...