English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs
What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs . (Image: Apple Keynote)
Loading...
Tim Cook unveiled three new iPhones including iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR at an event in California. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. While the MRP of iPhone XR 64GB storage is Rs 76,900, the 128GB and the 256GB cost Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively. Just in case you are wondering how deeply these prices will affect your pockets, here is a list of things that you can do with almost the same amount of money.

money you can

Buy petrol for 21 months:
Rs 80.9/ litre Petrol in Delhi (on September 11)

petrol-pump

Rent a house for two months:
Rs 42,000/month average rent of a 2 BHK in Delhi.

A general view of the residential apartments is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi

Pay for 16 vacations:
Rs 6,358 what an average Indian spends on vacation.

(Image: AFP Relaxnews) (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Eat out for 15 months:
Rs 6,500 is annual eating out expenditure of an average Indian.

(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Singapore Airlines) (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Singapore Airlines)

Pay regular medical bills of 14 years
Rs 589/month average health expenditure per household.

(Reuters) (Reuters)



| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...