What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs

Tim Cook unveiled three new iPhones including iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR at an event in California. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. While the MRP of iPhone XR 64GB storage is Rs 76,900, the 128GB and the 256GB cost Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively. Just in case you are wondering how deeply these prices will affect your pockets, here is a list of things that you can do with almost the same amount of money.Rs 80.9/ litre Petrol in Delhi (on September 11)Rs 42,000/month average rent of a 2 BHK in Delhi.Rs 6,358 what an average Indian spends on vacation.Rs 6,500 is annual eating out expenditure of an average Indian.Rs 589/month average health expenditure per household.