WhatsApp Adds 2 New Features To Keep Indian Users Safe

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced two new safety features in India. These include flash calls and message-level reporting. This means that users will be able to verify themselves while logging in with a call, and will be able to report specific messages, instead of reporting the whole chat or a user. The flash call feature is an addition to the SMS verification option that WhatsApp gives its users. The Meta-owned instant messaging app has introduced these features to make WhatsApp safer for Indian users.

WhatsApp’s new features come as the company’s latest effort to make the platform more secure for Indian users. The new flash feature offers you the option of verifying yourself with an automated call, as opposed to an SMS while setting up WhatsApp on a new smartphone. This feature has currently been rolled out for Android users only and will allow WhatsApp to call you and verify you automatically. This can be opted for instead of the SMS verification that sends an OTP to your phone.

The message-level reporting feature has been in the works since a while, according to reports. With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to report accounts by flagging a specific message. This can be done by long-pressing a particular message to either report or block a user.

WhatsApp had recently introduced a new privacy option that brings the ability to hide your Last Seen status and profile picture from specific contacts.

