WhatsApp Adds More Features To Give Users Better Privacy: All Details

WhatsApp continues its feature-adding spree this week, and the latest update gives its users better security on the platform. Digital privacy is a big concern and WhatsApp wants to do its utmost by fool-proofing its settings so that users can safely communicate on the app.

Now, WhatsApp is adding new options to its privacy control settings for users on the app. The messaging app now gives you the option to choose which of your contacts can see your profile photo, about and last seen status. Before this, you had the option to switch the privacy settings to everyone, my contacts or nobody.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒 Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/UGMCx2n70h — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2022

Also Read: Warning For Govt Employees: Don’t Use Google Drive, Dropbox, VPN Apps

With the new update, WhatsApp users can select the option My contacts except, wherein you can individually select people who cannot see all private details, including the profile photo that you have put for your WhatsApp account.

How To Change Privacy Settings On WhatsApp For Profile Photo, Last Seen And More

WhatsApp has already made the changes in the app, which is available to users on Android and iOS devices. Follow these steps to enable the new privacy option.

– Open WhatsApp

– Click on the three-dot menu on the top-right of the screen

– Tap on Settings and then click on Account

– Go to Privacy, scroll down and click on Last seen, Profile photo, about and Profile status

– Change the settings to My contacts except the options given on the screen

– Select the specific contacts who cannot see your private details and then confirm the changes

Also Read: Instagram Now Showing Full-Screen Videos Like TikTok On Your Smartphone: All Details

WhatsApp has kept itself busy and made the news for multiple reasons this week. First, it announced an official way to migrate chats from Android to iOS devices wirelessly, something that people have been asking for a long time. Then, the messaging app updated the platform to give Group admins the power to mute or message other people on a group call.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.