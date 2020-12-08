WhatsApp Adds New 'Cart' Option for Businesses to Make Shopping Easier, Here's How it Works

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new 'carts' feature to allow users to send one complete list of goods they wish to purchase from businesses on the platform. The Carts is similar to 'add to cart' feature available on several e-commerce platforms that essentially includes the list of items that users want to purchase through a unified payment experience. Last month, WhatsApp had introduced Shopping Button (represented by storefront icon) on business profiles that allowed users to view catalogues offered by them. However, the shopping button on WhatsApp did not have the traditional checkout flow, therefore making it difficult for businesses to keep track of inquiries for each orders.

WhatsApp announced the new Cart ahead of the holiday season in the West. "This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales. Carts are perfect when shopping from a business where you'd buy multiple items," the Facebook-owned company explained. To use carts, open chat or a business profile you'd like to order from > Tap on the shopping button icon to access their catalogue > Tap on the product you like > Select Add to cart. Once the Cart is complete with multiple products, users can send it to the seller as a WhatsApp message. "Once sent, you will be able to see the details of your order by tapping on the 'VIEW CART' button in your chat window with the seller," WhatsApp adds.

WhatsApp says the carts feature is going live around the world starting today and should start reflecting on accounts soon. The business will also need to have a catalogue live in order for the carts feature to work. Meanwhile, the company says that more than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more than 3 million people in India view a business catalogue each month.