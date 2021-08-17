WhatsApp Adds New Payments Feature In India And You May Not Be Able To Guess What It Is

WhatsApp has added a new feature to the Payments feature for all users in India. The new feature now rolling out isn’t directly related to payments though, but instead is more of a visual thing. WhatsApp believes that the process of making a payment should be livelier and therefore, something called Payments Backgrounds are now available to all WhatsApp Payments users in India. The Facebook owned WhatsApp insists that conversations involving payments are often transactional and with the new backgrounds, users will be able to personalize this around themes, occasions or festivals. WhatsApp Payments competes with digital payment platforms including Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay in India to enable money transfers using the UPI method.

WhatsApp Payments in India uses the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI method, to make bank account to bank account money transfers in real time. UPI is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). At present, WhatsApp Payments in India has the support for more than 227 banks. “With Payments Backgrounds, our effort is to bring excitement to everyday payments through WhatsApp and enable our users to express themselves if they wish, through a range of emotive themes denoting celebrations, affection, warmth or fun. We believe that sending and receiving money is so much more than just a transaction,” says Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments. WhatsApp had expanded the Payments option to more users in India last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here