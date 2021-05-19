WhatsApp and NGO Robin Hood Army Launch Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The Robin Hood Army (RHA), a zero-fund volunteer organisation, today announced the launch of a WhatsApp chatbot that aims to help senior citizens to with the COVID-19 vaccination process. Through the chatbot, senior citizens in India can connect with a volunteer from the NGO who would further help with their booking process. The chatbot can be used by people who want to join the organisation, share surplus food, or volunteer to help senior citizens with their COVI-19 vaccination. To reach out to RHA on WhatsApp, citizens need to send ‘Hi’ to +91 8971966164 and choose from options provided by the chatbot. WhatsApp web users can join the bot by heading to ‘wa.me//918971966164.’ In a statement, RHA said that the WhatsApp chatbot was developed by Yellow Messenger.

Speaking over the development, Neel Ghose, founder at The RHA said WhatsApp remains an important medium for our volunteer groups across the country to stay connected and serve our local communities. “A large part of our everyday communication with our 1,00,000 volunteers across 227 cities happens through decentralised WhatsApp groups. We are very excited to launch the #SeniorPatrol campaign on WhatsApp to help senior citizens with their vaccination. We believe this campaign will particularly break barriers to vaccination among senior citizens, who can now easily seek help through a simple message on WhatsApp," he added. Abhijit Bose, head of WhatsApp India also lauded the launch of the chatbot and said the messaging platform has been helping people stay connected and support organisations amid the COVID-19 crisis in India.

#SeniorPatrol is a Robin Hood Army initiative, which was launched during the extended lockdown to help those most vulnerable in the pandemic, the senior citizens of India, to avail vaccines. RHA volunteers are available across 186 cities, across 21 states in India. Notably, both state and central government are reaching out to citizens via their own chatbots. Recently, the Haryana government launched the DC Gurugram COVID Helpline. The Facebook-owned platform, in collaboration with the Central government, also updating the WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot that was launched last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here