WhatsApp Animated Stickers Are Here: Here’s How You Can Use Them

WhatsApp has just added a new feature for its massive user base that now lets you add some fun in your chat windows. Animated stickers began rolling out late last month in beta and now the feature seems to be rolling out globally for all its users. The Facebook-owned messaging giant made the announcement of the rollout on Twitter saying, “Animated stickers are available now.”

Animated stickers are something that you might have seen on a number of messaging apps, but for some reason, WhatsApp was missing out on this feature. These are now available on the messaging app. You can find them by heading to the Sticker section on the app accessible through the emoticons tab. Make sure you are running the latest version of WhatsApp to access animated stickers which is v2.20.194.16 for Android and v2.20.70 for iOS. By default WhatsApp offers a few including Rico's Sweet Life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright Days, Moody Foodies, and Chummy Chum Chums. You can also download more from the Sticker store.

How to download and use animated stickers

-Open a WhatsApp chat window and click on the emoji icon

-At the bottom there are options for emojis, GIF and Stickers. Tap and enter the Sticker section

-Tap on the plus icon placed right under the mic icon to add more sticker packs from the Sticker Store

-To download a pack, just tap on the download icon on the left. You can also scroll through the pack by tapping on them

-Once you download the stickers pack, it will be added to your stickers section and can be used to send in chats

By default, WhatsApp offers very limited animated stickers but you can try your luck on the Google Play Store. Note, that third party animated stickers may or may not work properly and make sure you don't end up downloading a malicious app. Just check proper ratings and reviews before downloading them. Animated stickers are also available on WhatsApp Web.

