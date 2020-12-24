WhatsApp Announces New Christmas Stickers: How To Download And Create Your Own Sticker Packs

This year's holiday season is different just like the year 2020 itself. However, Christmas rituals across the world are said to remain the same, even during this rather gloomy holiday season. This means minimal or no travel for most of the people who may not be able to visit the close ones. However, Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has made sure that this holiday season, physical distances don't translate into emotional distances. WhatsApp has launched a new collection of Christmas-themed animated stickers for those who will look for things to spread the Christmas cheer, remotely.

"Stickers on WhatsApp do a great job at expressing our emotions. We’re here to make sure that this period of physical distancing doesn’t put a bump in your Christmas festivities!," WhatsApp said in a release. Users can download the new animated Christmas stickers on their WhatsApp app from within the app itself. Here's how - Open a Chat > Click on the sticker icon (located on the right side of the text bar for iOS and next to GIF icon on Android) > tap plus icon > select the packs you'd like to download. All sticker packs with a video icon on them are animated stickers.

WhatsApp also announced that this Christmas, users will be able to create a personalised sticker pack on the app. For that, however, users need to know basic coding in order to make a WhatsApp stickers app.

There is also an option of third-party sticker packs on WhatsApp. In order to check out those, users need to open a chat > tap emoji > Stickers > Search for Christmas WhatsApp stickers and install the sticker pack of their choice. A green checkmark will appear to tell users that the download is complete.