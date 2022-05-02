WhatsApp Banned Over 18 Lakh Accounts In India In March Over Policy Violations

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp banned 1.85 million accounts in India in March this year, the company has said in the latest version of its User Safety Monthly Report.

WhatsApp has taken action against several accounts that have violated the Indian laws and WhatsApp terms of services. Under WhatsApp’s monthly report that comes under the Information Technology Rules of 2021. The report shows that a total of 597 grievance reports were received in March 2022, out of which 112 were related to accounting support. 407 reports were related to ban appeals, 37 were related to product support, 13 were related to safety, and 28 for other support.

In another table, WhatsApp showed that it has banned 1,805,000 accounts in India between March 1 and March 31, 2022. WhatsApp says that it uses its Abuse Detection feature to ban accounts. “Abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks," WhatsApp said in the report. The company identifies a number that starts with +91 as an Indian number.

“We are an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services in preventing and combating

abuse. In addition to our safety features and controls, we employ a team of engineers, data scientists,

analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to

oversee these efforts.We enable users to block contacts and to report problematic content and contacts to

us from inside the app," the report said.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to see people's WhatsApp status directly from chats. The new feature will make people's Status on WhatsApp more visible as they will be able to quickly look at the status of their contacts.

