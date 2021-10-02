WhatsApp Banned Over 2 Million Account Over Harmful Behaviour In Indian In One Month

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has banned over 2 million accounts in the month of August to reduce harmful content on the platform. The company reported these numbers in its latest transparency report that was published in compliance with the new Information Technology Rules 2021. The report revealed that WhatsApp banned a total of 20,70,000 accounts in one month. The report also reveals that 222 ban appeals were made by users and the India Grievance Officer during the month of August. This is the third transparency report from WhatsApp.

The company said that a total of 420 user queries were received in the month of August. Out of this, 222 were ban appeals, 105 were queries regarding account support, and 76 reports were received by WhatsApp regarding product or other support. 17 reports were regarding safety, and out of the 222 ban appeals, only 41 accounts were acted upon. In July, WhatsApp said that India alone accounted for 25 percent of all its banned accounts across the world. From June 16 to July 31, WhatsApp banned a total of 3,027,000 accounts. The month before that, in its first transparency report the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform banned just over 2 million accounts in India.

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform." a WhatsApp spokesperson said while talking about the latest transparency report.

