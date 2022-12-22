WhatsApp Banned Over 37 Lakh Suspicious Indian Accounts in November: All Details

In compliance with the updated IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp announced that it banned over 37 lakh suspicious accounts in India during the month of November. The revised rules place additional responsibilities on social media platforms.

WhatsApp said that it banned a total of 37,16,000 accounts between November 1st and November 31st. Among these, 9,90,000 accounts were proactively banned before any user reports were received.

Last month, in November, the instant messaging platform which has a user base of over 400 million in the nation, received 946 complaints and took action on 74 of them.

WhatsApp bans accounts against disseminating fraudulent information, bulk forwarding of unverified messages, and other banned activities. These safeguards have been put in place by the messaging platform to protect the integrity and veracity of the information communicated on its platform.

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of November 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 3.7 million accounts in the month of November," according to a WhatsApp spokesperson.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT has implemented the upgraded IT Rules 2021, which require major digital and social media platforms with more than 5 million users to publish monthly compliance reports. This move is part of a larger effort to create a safe and trustworthy internet that protects the rights of ‘Digital Nagriks,’ or Indian citizens who use the internet. The amendments to the IT Rules are intended to promote transparency and accountability on the internet.

(With inputs from IANS)

