WhatsApp Banned These Many Accounts In October In Compliance With IT Rules 2021

Instant messaging app WhatsApp publishes monthly reports of actions taken by the Meta-owned messaging app in response to grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanism of WhatsApp, and the accounts actioned in India through the company’s prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India of WhatsApp’s terms of services. The company has now put out its monthly report under the IT Rules for December 2021.

The reports from WhatsApp are published in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The report contains actions taken by WhatsApp in response to unethical or illegal activities on the platform. The report for December states that WhatsApp has banned 2,069,000 accounts between October 1 to October 31, 2021. Further, the company said that it received a total of 500 reports, which included Account Support, Ban Appeals, Reports regarding Other Support, product support, and reports regarding safety.

WhatsApp said that it banned 18 accounts on account of grievances received between October 1 to October 31, 2021. “We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is ‘actioned’ when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint.

The December 2021 grievance report from WhatsApp is the fifth such report that the Meta-owned platform has to provide in compliance with the new IT rules. The company posted its first report in July this year.

