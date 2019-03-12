English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Banning Users For Using Third-Party Version of The Messaging App
There is no clarity as to when exactly WhatsApp started banning people who have been using modified apps.
If you have been using an unofficial or third-party app to access WhatsApp, chances are that your account might be temporarily banned. The world’s most popular messaging service in its FAQ says that if you received an in-app message stating your account is “Temporarily banned” this means that you're likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app.
“Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because we can't validate their security practices.”
There is no clarity as to when exactly WhatsApp started banning people who have been using modified apps. But, the word is out on Twitter and Reddit as people have started warning each other. Thankfully, the accounts aren't permanently banned and all you need to do is just switch back over to the official WhatsApp app.
In case you have been using a third party app, and want to switch back to the original version follow the steps given in FAQ over here.
In case you have been using a third party app, and want to switch back to the original version follow the steps given in FAQ over here.
