1-min read

WhatsApp Beta Tests Letting You Sign in on Multiple Devices; No Dark Mode Updates Yet

Apart from a stable release of the long-awaited Dark Mode, here are some WhatsApp updates you can expect to see soon.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Image for Representation (File Photo)

Along with the latest beta updates for its Android and iOS apps, the most popular instant messaging app in the world, WhatsApp has also hinted again at some new features that are in the works. While the stable release of WhatsApp Dark Mode is still the most-awaited feature and we don't know when it is coming, the Facebook-owned instant messaging service is also working on letting users log in from multiple devices at the same time. As of now, multi-platform support is only allowed in its limited form for WhatsApp Web. As per reports, a new beta update, version 2.19.120.20, is testing WhatsApp’s new multi-platform support. Presently, when a user logs in to a different device to set up WhatsApp, it asks for a registration or verification code.

Similarly, WhatsApp will ask for a registration code to verify a users' details when they want to log in to their account on multiple devices. Even WhatsApp’s multi-platform support for WhatsApp Web comes with limitations: you need a stable internet connection to avoid that irritating “retrying now…” pop-up and your smartphone needs to be close to your desktop as well. WhatsApp also still allows only one device for one account. In the previous update, it was reported that WhatsApp chats would continue to have end-to-end encryption as the company is “developing a new method to assign keys to specific devices.”

WhatsApp might also be coming up with more rebranding in the next couple of updates. Recently, a subtle “WhatsApp from Facebook” was placed on the messaging app in a previous beta version. Now, Facebook might take it a step further by integrating this on the splash screen as well. So that when users open the app now, the WhatsApp splash screen will greet them with “from Facebook” visible below.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
