WhatsApp Beta Makes Some Changes to The Dark Mode And Adds Emoji Updates

The WhatsApp beta update released a few days ago brought along some changes to the Dark Mode. There are improvements to the Dark Theme and the option has now been moved the feature to “Chats” Settings. But these are changes in progress, and we could see further updates in the coming days with further releases of the WhatsApp Beta. The Dark Mode is one of the most-awaited features and is expected to be unveiled on Android as "Dark Theme". Apart from the dark mode, WhatsApp’s latest beta update has introduced new skins for six emojis. WhatsApp has also moved the Wallpaper option to the "Display" section, from the "Chats" settings it resided in earlier.

According to a report by WABetainfo, the new Dark Theme feature is not available yet and WhatsApp is working on the feature in the recent updates to ensure that it reaches out to its users without any bug. It further said WhatsApp is continuing to add new features for the Dark Theme before the release. WhatsApp Dark Mode feature in Android 9 or older versions of the Android operating system will be automatically tied to the users' smartphones' battery levels. That is, the Dark Mode will be automatically enabled when the smartphone is running on low battery and disabled when it has enough charge.

A few days ago, WhatsApp has introduced a call waiting feature to the stable version of Android. After the launch of the feature, WhatsApp users can now see when someone is calling them when they are on another voice call and they can accept or end the incoming call.

