WhatsApp Beta New Update Tests Animated Stickers, Self Destructing Messages

WhatsApp is unsurprisingly one of the most used messaging apps across the globe, having over a billion monthly active users globally. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging service rolled out a beta update, which is seemingly testing much-awaited features like dark mode, self-destructing messages and more. With Beta version 2.20.14, WhatsApp is also introducing animated stickers – a feature that is already available on its rival, Telegram.

WABetaInfo, the dedicated WhatsApp blog that regularly reports on all the latest updates coming to the app, stated that in Beta update 2.20.10, the animated stickers would be available as individual packs downloadable to the beta. But, with WhatsApp beta 2.20.14 update, it is being said that a play button symbol has been added to the stickers tab, which helps identify whether a sticker pack is animated or not. As of now, the official release date of animated stickers on WhatsApp's stable build is not known.

Another feature on which WhatsApp is known to be working closely on is self destructing messages. With this new feature, the sender of a message can choose the period of time until which the sent message will be available, after which it will automatically be deleted from the chat. The blog post states that the latest beta version also featured the time intervals in which messages can be auto-deleted. Like most features on WhatsApp's beta right now, there is no information yet on when might the feature be released in the stable build.

