Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

WhatsApp Beta New Update Tests Animated Stickers, Self Destructing Messages

WhatsApp Beta version 2.20.14 could bring animated stickers to the popular instant messaging platform much like its rival, Telegram.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WhatsApp Beta New Update Tests Animated Stickers, Self Destructing Messages
Image for Representation (Image altered by News18)
Loading...

WhatsApp is unsurprisingly one of the most used messaging apps across the globe, having over a billion monthly active users globally. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging service rolled out a beta update, which is seemingly testing much-awaited features like dark mode, self-destructing messages and more. With Beta version 2.20.14, WhatsApp is also introducing animated stickers – a feature that is already available on its rival, Telegram.

WABetaInfo, the dedicated WhatsApp blog that regularly reports on all the latest updates coming to the app, stated that in Beta update 2.20.10, the animated stickers would be available as individual packs downloadable to the beta. But, with WhatsApp beta 2.20.14 update, it is being said that a play button symbol has been added to the stickers tab, which helps identify whether a sticker pack is animated or not. As of now, the official release date of animated stickers on WhatsApp's stable build is not known.

Another feature on which WhatsApp is known to be working closely on is self destructing messages. With this new feature, the sender of a message can choose the period of time until which the sent message will be available, after which it will automatically be deleted from the chat. The blog post states that the latest beta version also featured the time intervals in which messages can be auto-deleted. Like most features on WhatsApp's beta right now, there is no information yet on when might the feature be released in the stable build.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram