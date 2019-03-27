WhatsApp Beta Update 2.19.82 Gets Dark Mode, Could Launch Soon For Consumers

We have been hearing about a dark mode for the popular messaging service for a while now, but finally, we are seeing some progress. A report suggests that the beta version of WhatsApp has just been updated to version 2.19.82 and according to the app teardown, we can confirm that the Dark Mode is not far from official release.The feature has leaked in the past on multiple occasions and it seems to have finally reached the final stages of development. WABetaInfo has managed to dig in and has found the Dark Mode in the 2.19.82 beta update and shared some screenshots as well. The mode has made its way to the notifications settings, data, and storage settings, chats settings, and account settings. Notably, the tipster suggests that the new Dark Mode will not be as useful on OLED displays as it isn’t completely black, rather very dark grey in colour.There are two other features that have been spotted in the new WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.80 for Android called Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded. The Forwarding Info features will allow you to get more details about a forwarded message by telling the user how many times the message has been forwarded. The Frequently Forwarded feature will add a label on messages that have been forwarded more than four times. These two features could be really important as they could be used to recognise fake news, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.A week back we reported that WhatsApp beta 2.19.73 update for Android included a 'Search image' feature which takes a user to Google in order to search for similar images like the one which a user may have received in a WhatsApp chat. WABetaInfo mentioned that the new feature isn't yet available, though the screenshots suggested it is being tested on Android at the moment.