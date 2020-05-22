WhatsApp Beta Update Brings Profile QR Codes to Let You Add Contacts Easily

WhatsApp is all set to introduce a Snapchat-like feature that will now make it easier for users to add new contacts just by scanning a QR code. The QR code feature, which is assumed to have been in development for quite some time, will be rolled out to both iOS and Android devices, and will offer a unique QR code to every user to help add contacts easily.

According to WABetaInfo, the QR Code feature will appear under the Profile settings. Sharing it will allow a user to let anyone add them to their contacts list, without going through the convoluted process that is in place right now. To add contacts, there will also be an option to 'scan code', which will allow users to add a contact to WhatsApp directly.

The QR code contact addition feature can be particularly beneficial to WhatsApp Business users, who can quickly share their contacts to receive orders or payments. This can particularly find implementation in shops that use WhatsApp for official purposes, and may also enhance the WhatsApp Pay experience that is set to be rolled out some time in future.

As for the public launch of the QR code feature, there is no word on when might this feature roll out in the stable build. WhatsApp has had an erratic history with beta features, and while some features have made it to the stable builds quite swiftly, others, such as the much hyped Dark Mode, took rather look to come out of beta. Reports further suggest that the QR code scanning feature of WhatsApp may also allude to the multi-device account support that is expected soon, which may also be coming soon.