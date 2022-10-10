WhatsApp Bringing Group Support For 1024 Members To Some Users: What It Means

WhatsApp is going big with its Groups feature which will soon let all its users have up to 1024 members as part of one group. The option has made its way to the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS this week, which means that a public release is likely to happen in the coming months.

Users with access to the beta version can try the new option, which will be available when a person tries to create a new WhatsApp Group, where they will see the option to add 1024 members to that group.

WhatsApp realises the potential and popularity of the Groups feature, which has become the one-stop option for people to engage with multiple people around the same subject. The most popular ones are family WhatsApp groups, work WhatsApp groups and even groups where people share common interests in movies, sports and more.

WhatsApp started the Groups feature with 256 members which were later pushed to 512 members. Now, WhatsApp users will have the option to have more than 1000 members in a group. Even then, you might say that the figure falls well short of the 2 lakh members supported by Telegram for its groups, where people can reply, mention and communicate with a large group of people.

Speaking of Telegram, the platform’s founder, Pavel Durov recently alleged that WhatsApp has been a surveillance tool and its encryption standards mean nothing if the platform has vulnerabilities regularly. His statement comes a few days after WhatsApp issued a critical update which reportedly exposed users to hackers because of some security issues.

WhatsApp is also no longer the messaging app we have been using for years. Nowadays, WhatsApp allows Businesses to connect with their users, and in some cases, this has created a problem of WhatsApp spam for users.

