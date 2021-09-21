Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to report specific messages on the platform. Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to report complete chats with individuals and businesses. The new feature is being tested with beta testers on Android and iOS devices. This comes as WhatsApp’s attempt to curb abusive and spam messages on the platform - something that has posed a big problem for the Facebook-owned platform. The feature was found by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo in WhatsApp for iOS beta versions 2.21.190.12 and 2.21.190.11.

WABetaInfo said that user reports will allow the app to forward only the reported messages to WhatsApp and notify the sender about it. The report suggests that this reporting process will be different from the existing one, where five of the most recent messages are forwarded to WhatsApp when a user reports a business on the basis of the complete chat. Users on the beta version of WhatsApp can see a new “Report" option when they tap and hold a message. WABetaInfo has also found the individual message reporting feature on recent WhatsApp for Android beta releases.

On Android, the feature has been found in WhatsApp beta version 2.21.20.1 for a large number of beta testers. On Android, users will be able to report a singular message by long-pressing on the message, then clicking the three-dot menu on the top right corner of the screen, and selecting “Report."

It is not known as to when the feature will be rolled out to general users. The WABetaInfo report says that the feature is “rolling out" for both Android and iPhone users. The report says that WhatsApp is currently rolling out the feature, but if it doesn’t show for users, they should wait for the next update.

