WhatsApp Bringing New Log Out Feature for iOS, Delete Account Option May Be Removed From App

WhatsApp is bringing a new update that will allow users to log out of the app on their smartphones. According to a recent WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp will also remove the option to delete the account, along with bringing in the new logout feature. The changes were spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 2.21.30.16 that would allow users to log out of WhatsApp from different connected devices.

The WABetaInfo report also posted a demonstration video that shows that the 'Delete Account' button would be replaced with the option to log out on the linked devices interface of the app. The report also says that version WhatsApp version 2.21.30.16 for iOS will bring the ability to connect up to four different devices to your main WhatsApp account. This limit, the publication notes, might change in the future and this type doesn't require an active Internet connection on the main device as well.

This comes a couple of weeks after WhatsApp announced a new security update for WhatsApp Web and the desktop app. WhatsApp said that it is adding an additional layer of protection to when users want to link their WhatsApp account to a computer.

From now on, in order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account, users will be asked to use their face or fingerprint unlock on their smartphones, before scanning a QR code from the smartphone to link the device. “This will limit the chance that a housemate or officemate (when we have those again) can link devices to your WhatsApp account without you. This builds on our existing security measures today, which pop up a notice in your phone whenever a Web/Desktop login occurs, and the ability to unlink devices from your phone at any time,” WhatsApp explained in a release.