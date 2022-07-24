WhatsApp Bringing The Ability To Keep Messages From Disappearing Chats: All Details

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users keep disappearing messages even after they have expired and disappeared from your chats. WhatsApp is said to be bringing a new “Kept Messages” section that will store all disappearing messages that the user wants to hold on to.

According to report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, disappearing messages will be stored in a new section called ‘Kept messages’, which will be accessible to all people in the conversation. Currently, there is no way of storing messages in disappearing chats and users can not even star messages in a disappearing chat. The Kept Messages feature, however, is set to change that and users can “Keep” a message, which will go to the “Kept Messages” section like archives or bookmarks.

In addition, WhatsApp will let group admins limit this feature, which means there will be a new privacy setting that allows group admins to toggle the ability to keep a disappearing message.

The report mentioned that this feature is still under development and even beta testers don’t have access to the feature so far. This feature is under development, so it is unclear when it will be released to beta testers.

WhatsApp is also working on bringing a feature that will allow users to hide their online status from everyone or make it default for all those who cannot see their last seen status. The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo on the iOS version and now it is moving to the Android beta version, suggesting that a public release might be on the cards. The tipster claims that Android beta version 2.22.16.12 will be getting the new feature in the coming days, after which WhatsApp is likely to make it official for everyone.

