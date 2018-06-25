English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WhatsApp Brings Back Media Visibility Feature For Android Beta Version

With this feature, users can choose to hide downloaded media from a particular contact in their phone's gallery.

Updated:June 25, 2018, 7:09 PM IST
(Representative image.)
Facebook owned Whatsapp could bring back the media visibility feature which would allow users to disable or enable media appearing in a user’s phone gallery. The feature was part of an earlier Whatsapp beta for Android 2.18.159, could make a return with the 2.18.194 beta version. In simple terms, users can choose to hide downloaded media from a particular contact in their phone's gallery.

To access this feature, users will have to first go to the contact info option. To start, tap on any group or individual chat. Then press the three vertical dots in the top right hand corner and select view contact. After this, the media visibility option will be there just under the ‘custom notifications’ option.

Once users have clicked on the media visibility option, the app will confirm “Do you want to show newly downloaded media from this char in your phone’s gallery?” Users can then select yes (default option) or no, as per their preference. If disabled, the feature will work only for media which newly downloaded and will not change settings for photos and videos which are already appearing in a user’s gallery.

Users should note that this feature can only be availed in the beta version of the app. The full version does not have the option for this feature just yet.

