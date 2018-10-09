English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Builds System to Comply With India's Payments Data Storage Norms
WhatsApp rolled out a test of its payment system in India, its biggest market by users, earlier this year.
Facebook's WhatsApp said on Tuesday it has built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India, in a bid to comply with a central bank directive that all such data should, within six months, be stored only in the country.
WhatsApp rolled out a test of its payment system in India, its biggest market by users, earlier this year. "In response to India's payments data circular, we've built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India," WhatsApp said in an emailed statement.
The Reserve Bank in April said all payments data should be stored only in India for "unfettered supervisory access", a decision that has led to intense lobbying by global firms that worry it would cost them millions of dollars.
