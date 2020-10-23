WhatsApp Business Adds Feature That Allows Users to Make Purchases Within Chat

WhatsApp business is adding a feature that will allow users to shop for goods and services straight from the chat window. The Facebook-owned messaging platform announced the development in a statement, which indicates at a new button that will allow users to shop for products directly from a chat. It said that WhatsApp business account users can provide catalogues from the chat screen to the customers, letting them purchase items directly from WhatsApp. The shop button is going live globally, and will be rolled out for India later.

"We will expand ways for people to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat," the WhatsApp statement read. The company said that this move will help many small businesses who have been most impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new feature will make it possible for users to add items to a cart and check out within the platform. WhatsApp said that it aims to make it easier for businesses to integrate these features into their existing e-commerce plans. From what can be seen, the new shop button on WhatsApp Business appears on the top right corner of the screen (beside the call button) - this is where the video call option appears for non-business users.

In its statement, WhatsApp said that more than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day. The company said that according to its research, people prefer to message a business to get help and they're more likely to make a purchase when they can do so.