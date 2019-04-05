English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Business For iPhone Rollout Begins Worldwide Including India: Here is What it Does
WhatsApp Business, a free-to-download communication app specifically designed for small businesses, is now officially available for iPhone users.
WhatsApp Business App For Apple iPhone Begins Worldwide Rollout Including India: Everything You Need to Know
Facebook-owned WhatsApp Business, a free-to-download communication app specifically designed for small businesses, is now officially available for iPhone users in several countries, including in India. The WhatsApp Business app, used by businesses to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world, was launched for Android in January 2018.
"Today we're introducing the WhatsApp Business app for iOS. Like the Android version -- which over the last year has been adopted by millions of businesses around the world -- the WhatsApp Business app for iOS will be free to download from the Apple App Store," WhatsApp said in a blog post on Thursday. Besides India, the app is also rolling out to iOS users in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Britain and the US.
The app allows one to share useful information about your business such as a business description, email or store addresses, and website. It enables one to respond to customers easily with efficient messaging tools -- quick replies to provide fast answers to frequently asked questions, greeting messages to introduce customers to your business and away messages to let them know when to expect a reply, WhatsApp said.
WhatsApp Business has an active user base of more than five million people. The new desktop and web features in the app include quick replies which are frequent messages to answer common questions.
