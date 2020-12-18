WhatsApp Calling Coming to PCs: Voice, Video Calls Spotted in Beta

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has long been rumoured to be working on voice and video calling features for its desktop app and Web client. Now, it appears that after months of speculation and rumours, the company is slowly rolling out voice and video calling to select users of the messaging platform. As spotted by WABetaInfo, the voice and video calling feature is available only in beta, meaning that the feature is under development. WhatsApp will be a tough competitor to other video calling tools available for desktop and web users that are currently available like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and the likes, given the already massive user-base of the Facebook-owned messaging platform. The WABetaInfo report hints that the video and voice calling on the WhatsApp app work may work differently as users would be required to be on WhatsApp to enjoy the feature, unlike the other video conferencing platforms, that allow participants to join without signing up.

According to the images shared by WABetaInfo, it appears that a separate window will pop up on WhatsApp Web and the Desktop app whenever users get an incoming voice or video call. Whereas, to make an outgoing call, users would be required to open a chat and select the call or video icon at the top right. This is similar to video calls on Facebook on the web, which pops-up a new window every time a user gets an incoming video call. The feature may function the same way on WhatsApp groups, although it is unclear how many participants would be allowed during a conference call on web and the WhatsApp desktop app. The regular WhatsApp for Android and iOS allows up to eight members during a group video and voice call.

Support for voice and video calls on WhatsApp web has been a much-demanded feature from users across the world. As of now, WhatsApp or Facebook have not shared any details about the feature's availability on stable WhatsApp Web or Desktop app. Over the last few months, the messaging platform has been adding new upgrades for its massive userbase in India as well as around the world. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature that enables users to get in-app notifications. The WhatsApp Payments feature is also now available to up to 20 million users in India for enabling UPI payments. Given how most people are still working from home, another tool for video calls will be a welcome development, especially one coming from WhatsApp - one of the most popular instant messaging platform in the world.