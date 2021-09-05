WhatsApp had announced that Android and iOS users would soon be able to transfer chats. Said to be in the works for quite some time, the chat migration feature was officially announced last month, and the Facebook-owned company had stated the chat-transfer ability would first come to Samsung phones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifically. But it appears that more Samsung phones are getting the feature, but it would only work with Android 10-running phones. The company has shared more details as to how to transfer files from iOS to Android (in this case, Samsung).

In a blog post, WhatsApp said users would be provided with the option to “securely transfer" chats from the old phone to your new one during the setting process. The company adds that users will require a USB-C to Lightning cable (or USB-C to USB-C connector if its an iPhone 12) for the chat transfer feature to work. Other basic requirements include Samsung SmartSwitch app version 3.7.22.1 or greater, WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or Android version 2.21.16.20, and the same SIM card or number on the new phone. To transfer data from Samsung to iPhone:

Step 1: Turn on your Samsung and connect by cable to your iPhone when prompted.

Step 2: Follow the Samsung Smart Switch experience.

Step 3: When prompted, scan the QR code displayed on the new device using the iPhone’s camera.

Step 4: Tap Start on your iPhone and wait for the process to complete.

Step 5: Continue setting up your new Samsung phone.

Step 6: When you reach the home screen, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 7: Tap Import when prompted and allow the process to complete.

Step 8: Finish activating your new device, and you’ll see your chats waiting for you.

Whatsapp adds that WhatsApp call history cannot be transferred from an iPhone device to a Samsung device (yet). The company promises that more Android phones would get the ability soon. Samsung and iPhone users must ensure they are using the latest version of WhatsApp. Some users may not see the feature depending up on the location.

