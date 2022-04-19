WhatsApp Chats Could Work Through Smart Glasses: What It Means

WhatsApp could have a useful feature that could make it work through smart glasses. We already have a few smart glasses from Snap and Ray-Ban in the market, but their use case is limited for now.

However, social media platforms are looking to integrate more features into these glasses. WhatsApp could be one of them, and it is suggested that WhatsApp will let you dictate the messages to the smart glass. Folks at XDA Developers have noticed some lines of codes in the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.9.13 which hints at a voice-enabled feature for the smart wearables.

And it is possible WhatsApp chats will be transmitted using Facebook’s unreleased voice assistant, rather than Google Assistant. Facebook does own WhatsApp, so it is likely the social networking giant wants to keep these features exclusive to the in-house platforms.

As per the details spotted in the beta, WhatsApp chats could be sent via the microphone on the smart glass, and even ask the wearable to message your friend. All this can be done without taking out the smartphone from your pocket. And you might as well be running or going for a walk down at the park in the evening.

While the feature sounds really intriguing, it is hard to ignore the possible privacy issues in play. Using glasses to text someone in the public is unlikely to be desirable for everyone, similar to how you don’t prefer using a smartwatch to receive calls in the public.

And since the feature is still in the beta version, we would wait for Facebook or WhatsApp to give more details and see if this makes it to the public version eventually.

Smart glasses haven’t really set the market on fire since their debut, something that might have led to the end of the Google Glass project this year.

But if Meta can revolutionise the smart glasses to some effect, the segment could still have a future.

