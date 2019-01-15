English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum is Selling 10 of His Porsches: Which One is Your Favorite?
Assembled by Jan Koum, a man with ‘profound love for rare Porsches’, the collection comprises motorsport-derived models from the last 25 years.
WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum is Selling 10 of His Porsches: Which One is Your Favorite (image: Instagram)
WhatsApp Co-founder Jan Koum is selling his 10 Porsche cars at a US auction on March 8 this year. The thing is, Koum has been a Porsche fan ever since he was 16. Having just immigrated to the US from Kiev with his mother, they were both broke and living on welfare, with him doing piecework wherever he could find it. But whenever he saw a beautiful Porsche, it became his motivation to work harder.
“Many of these Porsches offered for sale are the best examples in the world and they are all an important part of my collection,” he says. “If I had unlimited time and unlimited garage space, I would never sell any of them, but nevertheless I’ll be very happy to see the next owner enjoy driving these special cars on the road or on the racetrack–just as Porsche intended for them to be used.”
To start with, the yellow trio goes like this:
1992 964 Carrea RS in PTS Blossom Yellow — 1/1910 (1 of 1910) units ever made
1993 964 Carrera RS 3.8 in Speed Yellow — 1/55 (1/12 in Speed Yellow)
1995 993 Carrera RS 3.8 in Speed Yellow — the final air-cooled Carrera RS
These are the other 911 models for sale:
2008 997 GT3 RS 3.6 in RS Green — 1/53 North American examples
2010 997 GT3 RS 3.8 in Grey Black + Red — carries the original launch-spec
2011 997 GT3 RS 4.0 in 'Carrara' White + Red — 1/600 in the world and 1/158 North American specs
2011 997 GT2 RS in Carrera White + Black — 1/500 ever made and 1/142 which came to the US
Finally, the modern choices:
2015 918 Spyder — 1/7 in Liquid Metal Chrome Blue
2016 Cayman GT4 — track-focussed spec in Signal Yellow
2016 911 R — 1/991 units with original delivery packaging and stickers from the factory
Earlier in 2006, he bought his first Porsche 911, a 2003 Cabriolet. He also revealed that he went through a whole convertible phase before reaching to collect air-cooled models from 1990s
