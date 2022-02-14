WhatsApp 'Community' Feature Spotted: What Is It, How Will It Help Group Admins?

WhatsApp Community feature’s details first surfaced online in November 2021, but it was still under development. Now, new details have emerged, giving us more information about how the ‘Community’ on the platform works. Spotted by WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the publication says the new feature is essentially a “private place where group admins have more control over some groups" on the platform. It appears to be a collection of groups into one community. The publication also shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature that offers some official information. The screenshot reads, “add the groups you manage to one place for easy". It adds, “send announcements to all members and keep them updated". The publication notes that the screenshot was spotted on WhatsApp Beta for Android v22.4.0.75.

Based on the description, it appears Meta-owned WhatsApp is taking inspiration from Communities on Discord - another popular instant messaging platform, especially among gamers. Discord users can create servers, and the admin can form a community. Members can join this community through personal invites sent via text/email or clickable links. WhatsApp was also spotted testing a link sharing feature to let users join Communities in the last update.

Apart from WhatsApp Community, the platform is also adding a new interface for a voice for select members. The new interface started rolling out with WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.5.4; however, some users with version 2.22.5.3 were also able to see changes. Through the update, WhatsApp is adding waveforms to help users see when others are speaking on voice calls. It will be particularly useful during group calls that are supported by up to eight members. Notably, a group with four members can start a voice or video call with a single press on the call button at the top right. Before COVID 19 pandemic, WhatsApp supported group calls with up to four members.

