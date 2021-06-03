WhatsApp Confirms Multi-Device, Improved Disappearing Mode and View Once Features Incoming

WhatsApp has been rumoured to be working on an improved disappearing message, multiple-device support, and view once features for a while. Now, company CEO Will Cathcart and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg have confirmed their developments to WABetaInfo, a notable publication that tracks all WhatsApp-related updates. Unfortunately, WhatsApp nor Zuckerberg confirmed the exact availability details. However, based on old reports stating the arrival of at least improved disappearing messages and multi-device support features on beta channels, the rollout seems imminent.

Starting with the multi-device support, the feature would essentially enable users to access WhatsApp on different devices such as laptop or tablets without the main app on the smartphone. Currently, to use the WhatsApp web or WhatsApp desktop app, users need to ensure connectivity with the app on the smartphone. Cathcart also confirmed to the publication that the messaging platform would let users connect up to four linked devices using a multi-device feature. The app will also be accessible via iPad and the company will open up the beta for more iOS users soon.

The company released the Disappearing Messages feature last year that wipes out messages and media files from individual or group chats after seven days if enabled. The feature needs to be enabled for personal or group chats individually. However, Zuckerberg confirms that the improved disappearing mode would automatically start ephemeral messages in new chat threads. To complement the feature, the Facebook CEO adds that WhatsApp will also get View Once, so the recipient can only view photos and videos once before they disappear from the chat. The feature is inspired by Snapchat’s instant messages. However, WhatsApp is yet to confirm details over the chat migration tool that is currently available in beta form. The update will be significant for those planning to switch devices between Android and iOS. Recently, a new development highlighted that WhatsApp users could soon transfer entire chats even when they change mobile numbers.

