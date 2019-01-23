WhatsApp Could Soon Get Dark Mode as Concept Images Appear



A follower sent me this **concept** of WhatsApp for Android with a Dark Mode (OLED compatible).

Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/DxGZtdNqZy

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 20, 2019

The past couple of months we have seen rumours about a bunch of features coming to popular messaging app WhatsApp. One of the most anticipated features is the Dark Mode which should add a black/gray theme to the app.According to WABetaInfo, which is a fairly reliable source, the mode could be arriving soon as they have just posted a concept image giving us what could be the first look at Dark Mode. The image shows the app with background completely dark while the chat, contact names and icons are white.Apart from offering a new theme, the new dark mode should help in saving some amount of battery, especially on phones with OLED displays. Also, it will be great for when you use the app during night time as it should put less strain on your eyes. It is expected that this feature should arrive for users on iOS as well as Android.Even Google has been working on offering a dark option for its apps and services. If you notice, YouTube, Messages and Chrome already have a dark mode. Recent leaks suggest that the Google Assistant is also going to get a dark theme soon. Recently an alleged early build of Android Q was seen with a system-wide dark mode.