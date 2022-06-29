WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Appeal For Their Banned Account

WhatsApp has been known to ban accounts that do not comply with its terms and conditions. But until now, users did not have a proper mechanism to appeal for their account ban or seek revoke of their account. That could soon change as the platform is now testing a new method where users can appeal if their accounts get banned.

The update comes via WABetainfo which has come across the new feature on the WhatsApp beta version for Android and iOS users this week. With this option, users will be able to appeal if their account gets banned.

Also Read: HTC Desire 22 Pro Smartphone With VR Headset Support Launched: Price, Specifications

The report says the user will have to submit a few details to WhatsApp which will be investigated by the platform and cross-check if the grounds for revoking the ban are legitimate. There are chances that WhatsApp has mistakenly banned someone’s account, in such cases, the appeal will come as a relief to the user, and their account will be activated once again.

The tipster mentions that WhatsApp is currently testing this feature on the Android version, and should be coming to iOS in the coming weeks.

Why WhatsApp Bans Your Account

There are multiple reasons behind WhatsApp banning a user’s account. WhatsApp uses a mix of machine learning and user reports to act on some accounts.

WhatsApp also suggests users should avoid creating WhatsApp Groups using the automated process. Users should also avoid using any other version of WhatsApp that has been installed from outside of the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Also Read: Online Shoppers Not Happy With E-Commerce Platforms, Want Negative Reviews Published: Report

WhatsApp continues to experiment with new features and this one seems like a logical addition to the app, allowing people to appeal to such actions. Redressal has been a big pain point among all the popular social media apps, and such changes could help users feel safer and heard.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.