WhatsApp COVID-19 'Vaccines for All' Sticker Pack: How to Download, Share on Android and iOS

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 surge, many are turning to the internet to find all sorts of information to assure their and their family’s safety. Citizens are also heavily using social media to provide relief details as well as to wish their loved ones a speedy recovery. Notably, WhatsApp also rolled out COVID-19 vaccine stickers to promote vaccination drive all over the world earlier this month. The stickers primarily aim to motivate people to get their jab amid fears of contracting the disease as soon as they step out. The Facebook-owned platform introduced the new sticker pack as ‘Vaccines for All,’ developed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). WhatsApp has also partnered with more than 150 national, state, and local governments alongside organisations including the WHO and UNICEF to offer verified information on COVID-19.

The new Vaccine for All sticker pack brings 27 distinct stickers to WhatsApp, designed in partnership with the WHO. It is available for download on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS and is aimed at letting people “express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the COVID-19 vaccines offer." Speaking over the development, Pattison, Team Lead for Digital Channels at WHO said the new sticker pack aims to encourage vaccine uptake and represents hope. The sticker pack also aims to show appreciation towards frontline workers

To use the sticker, Android and iOS users will need to open a chat or group where they want to send the ‘Vaccines for All,’ sticker. Following that, select the sticker icon that sits next to the camera button. Once the text keyboard starts showing all the available stickers, click on the ‘plus’ icon and download “Vaccines for All."

In India, WhatsApp has partnered with MyGov to provide information related to COVID-19 through a chatbot. The chatbot, called MyGov Corona Helpdesk includes details on COVID-19 vaccines and has surpassed the mark of 30 million users. Users will need to save the number ‘9013151515’ in the phone’s contact list and then send a message to this bot on WhatsApp to get a response for the query.

