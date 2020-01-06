Take the pledge to vote

WhatsApp Dark mode, Automatic Delete Messages: What's in Store this Year

WhatsApp is likely to launch its much anticipated Dark Mode and 'Delete Messages' features early this year but a specific release time hasn't been announced.

Trending Desk

January 6, 2020
Instant messaging app WhatsApp has reportedly decided to roll out several new updates for its users in 2020. As per reports, WhatsApp will launch its ‘Dark Mode’ feature but the specific time of the release has not been revealed yet. Another new feature likely is ads for users in the status bar of the app. WhatsApp will also bring in its most talked-about ‘Delete Message’ feature in the latest iOS beta version, according to WABetaInfo. The ‘Delete Message’ was earlier spotted in the Android version.

WABetaInfo has earlier said that ‘Delete Message’ will be working only for groups. The ‘Delete Message’ feature allows group admins to delete sent messages on the group. The admin will set a particular time for deleting the messages and they will be deleted automatically.

Unlike the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature, which is available for private chats, it will not leave a mark of the deleted messages. In private chats, once a message gets deleted, it leaves a message saying “message has been deleted”.

The report added that the new ‘Delete Message’ feature has an interesting aspect, it will work as a “cleaning tool” for group WhatsApp chats. Once the admin deletes messages, it will automatically clean the storage space. WABetaInfo blog said this new feature could help save phone storage as groups generally have a lot of messages.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
