WhatsApp Dark Mode Can Now be Used on Your iPhones: Here's How You Can Get it

Dark Mode for WhatsApp is finally making its way to iOS users. Participants in the messaging app's TestFlight beta program have started noticing the feature in the latest testing notes, said a report by MacRumors. Now, that this has been spotted it is confirmed that the dark mode theme will finally make its way to all supported iPhones. Further, the report also asserts that the Facebook-owned brand will soon be rolling out a stable version of the feature for both Android and iOS devices.

Dark Mode feature currently in testing mode is available with WhatsApp update version 2.20. Users can try this through the TestFlight program as the WhatsApp beta program for iPhones is currently full. The said update is valid for 90 days after which it will expire.

Once the update is downloaded you can enable the dark mode by following these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Go to Settings

3. Tap on the ‘Chat’ option

4. Choose the Theme option

5. Select between Dark Mode and Light Mode

Last month the messaging service had begun testing the dark mode feature for Android users. However, as of now what continues to be a mystery is the date on which the brand will be releasing a stable version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android with the new dark theme.

