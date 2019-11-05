Take the pledge to vote

WhatsApp Dark Mode Could Arrive With At Least Two Theme Options

We could see a pitch-black, dark grey and even a third type of dark mode on WhatsApp once the feature rolls out officially.

Updated:November 5, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
WhatsApp Dark Mode Could Arrive With At Least Two Theme Options
It has been over a year since we first started hearing rumours about dark mode arriving on WhatsApp. It seems that it might finally happen very soon as there have been reports that the beta version of the messaging app includes the theme option. Also, the latest iOS 13 and Android 10 updates offer native support for dark theme, so it kind of makes sense and the right time for WhatsApp to roll out the feature.

Notably, yesterday’s report mentioned at least two options under the dark mode. The two modes revealed suggest that the app will get a grey tone for the background with jet-black tone for menu items, while the second dark mode will be just a pitch-black background with light grey menu items. The different dark modes are meant to complement different screens as well ass the battery of the devices. There was also a rumour that there could even possibly be a third dark mode option, which is probably the reason why there has been a delay for the feature to reach the public.

Recently we saw Twitter updating its app to offer a new ‘Light Out’ feature. An addition to the existing dark mode, the new theme option changes the app’s appearance to pitch black instead of the dark grey finish on the ‘Dim’ dark mode appearance.

